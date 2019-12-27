Dummett remains injury concern for Newcastle boss Bruce

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce will be hoping Paul Dummett recovers from a groin problem in time for the visit of Everton.

The Wales international missed the Boxing Day loss at Manchester United with the issue that he picked up last weekend in the win against Crystal Palace.

Jetro Willems overcame a knee injury to start in his place at Old Trafford and Steve Bruce has some knocks to assess in the wake of that match. Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) and Ciaran Clark (calf) remain out along with Matt Ritchie (ankle), Ki Sung-yueng (illness) and Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring).

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to make changes as he prepares for his second match in charge just 48 hours after winning his first.

Midfielders Theo Walcott and Tom Davies and defenders Michael Keane and Leighton Baines, who were all on the bench for the victory over Burnley, will come into contention.

Alex Iwobi (thigh) and Morgan Schneiderlin (calf) continue to be absent.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Dummett, Willems, Yedlin, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Lejeune, Shelvey, Hayden, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle, Muto.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Baines, Delph, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Stekelenburg, Sidibe, Holgate, Digne, Bernard, Tosun, Kean.