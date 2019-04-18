Dundee boss chasing goalscoring boost

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has had his players working on their finishing during an extra week’s training as they bid to halt a seven-match losing streak.

Dundee have only scored once in six matches and face an uphill struggle to save their top-flight status.

McIntyre’s men are three points adrift at the foot of the Ladbrokes Premiership and seven points away from Hamilton and guaranteed safety.

McIntyre said: “We’ve done a lot of work on trying to be better in front of goal.

“We have done a lot of crossing and finishing and a lot of getting extra bodies into the box, because we need to win games, we need to score goals to get out of the predicament we are in.”

Dundee face St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday less than three weeks after losing 2-0 there. They have not scored against their Tayside rivals in three meetings this season.

“We had a glorious chance down at Perth a couple of weeks ago to get the first goal, and then we had a glorious chance to equalise,” McIntyre said.

“Goals change games, they turn it in your favour with that momentum change you get. You hear it all the time, a team is in charge and they lose a goal and all of a sudden the momentum changes.

“We have got to be better and that’s why we are where we are.”