Dundee keeper Dieng not feeling pressure in relegation battle

Ladbrokes Premiership’s bottom side St Mirren may have moved to within a point of Dundee above them, but Dens Park keeper Seny Dieng insists he is not feeling the pressure.

The Taysiders have lost their last two matches to Hibernian and Rangers while the Buddies are unbeaten in three, including the 1-0 win over Livingston in their last outing, to narrow the gap.

Ahead of the visit of Hearts on Saturday the 24-year-old Swiss, on loan from QPR, claimed not to be feeling the heat from Paisley.

“No, we still have to do the same as we did before, whether St Mirren won or not,” he said.

“We don’t feel the pressure, we just have to keep on going and doing our best.

“At the minute we are in the situation where it is on us if we stay up or not. So we don’t have to worry about what they are doing, we just have to do our best and pick up as many points as we can.

“We are working hard every day on the pitch at training and giving our best on a match day and that’s all we can do.

“We are improving and we have to keep that going and I am sure we will get out.”

Dundee beat Hearts 2-1 at Tynecastle in January and the Jambos have only won three games since.

Craig Levein’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Championship’s bottom side Partick Thistle in the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final tie on Monday night.

“We will have to fight in every game,” said Dieng.

“Every game is going to be difficult but we certainly can get something from the game.

“They will come here and want to make things right, but so do we so I think it is going to be a fight.

“We won the last game against them so we know we can beat them again, we just have to give our best.”