Dundee United boss Tam Courts to assess Kevin McDonald ahead of visit of Hearts

Dundee United boss Tam Courts will assess Kevin McDonald ahead of the visit of Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

The midfielder is nursing a muscular problem while Max Biamou had a recurrence of a thigh injury.

Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) are out for the rest of the season.

Hearts will assess several players with knocks including defender Stephen Kingsley.

Andy Halliday is likely to miss out with an Achilles knock while Michael Smith is back in training after a back problem.

Craig Halkett (ankle) and Beni Baningime (knee) are out while John Souttar is set to return to the training pitch next week after ankle surgery.