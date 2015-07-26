Dundee United sign Sneijder

Scottish Premiership side Dundee United have completed a deal to sign Rodney Sneijder, the brother of Netherlands international Wesley.

The 24-year-old, who is the younger brother of the Galatasaray midfielder, arrives in Scotland on a two-year deal after being released by Almere City in his homeland.

"This is an excellent opportunity for me to develop and progress as a player," he told the club's official website.

"This is the right time for me to explore Scottish football and I look forward to meeting my new team-mates and the Dundee United fans. I want to help the club achieve success this season."

Former Ajax and Real Madrid midfielder Wesley wished his brother well on Twitter, posting: "Congratulations and good luck @rodneysneijder at @dundeeunitedfc #brother #newclub #scottishfootball."