Dundee United without Liam Smith for Livingston clash

Dundee United defender Liam Smith’s return from a knee injury suffered a slight setback this week, ruling him out of Friday night’s clash with Livingston.

The full-back has not played since straining a medial ligament against Motherwell on August 8.

Centre-back Mark Connolly is free to face Livi after he was given a suspended two-game ban following a Scottish Football Association hearing into claims he breached Covid-19 rules during a row with a taxi driver when he refused to wear a face covering on a night out in Dundee.

Former Arsenal and Ipswich striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas in the Livingston squad after signing this week.

Craig Sibbald has shaken off a slight knock, which kept him on the bench at the weekend.

Keaghan Jacobs is working his way back from a foot injury, while Alan Lithgow (hip) remains out.