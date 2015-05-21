Dunga calls up Fred, Felipe Anderson for Olympic trials

Dunga will trial Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred and Lazio's Felipe Anderson in upcoming Brazil friendlies, with an eye to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazil coach added the two attacking midfielders to his squad for friendlies with Mexico and Honduras on June 7 and 10 respectively - with the first priority of the fixtures to see the side tune up for the Copa America.

However, the pair will not join the Brazil squad in Chile - with Dunga hoping to cast his eye over them as he prepares for the Olympics on home soil next year.

Felipe Anderson has enjoyed a standout season for Lazio, scoring 12 goals in all competitions including 10 in 30 Serie A appearances.

The 22-year-old's form has seen him linked with Premier League giants Manchester United, while Fred - also 22 - has been less prominent on goal with just one to his name in 21 league outings in Ukraine.

Dunga's appointment to coach Brazil's Olympic team was revealed earlier in May, with the side prominently made up of players aged 23 or younger.

The 51-year-old was in charge of Brazil's team at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, where they won the bronze medal - but the nation is yet to break their gold drought despite playing in three Olympic finals.

Brazil open their Copa America campaign on June 14 against Peru.