Dunga keeping door open to Silva return

Dunga has not ruled out recalling Thiago Silva to the Brazil squad, claiming his coaching staff are monitoring the defender's form with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old centre-back was stripped of the captain's armband in favour of Neymar following Dunga's appointment in July 2014 and has rarely featured under the 1994 World Cup-winning captain.

However, despite being left out of the last three Brazil squads, Dunga claims the door is not closed on Silva.

"Thiago is a player who we are watching," Dunga told Fox Sports.

"We have formed a mixed squad of youth and experience. Right now we are thinking about qualifying and about the World Cup itself.

"But it’s not effective when the press officer has to call me all the time about things being put in the newspaper - that won’t work. I don't bow to pressure. But Thiago has a chance to return."

Silva last appeared for the national team in the Copa America quarter-final against Paraguay.

The PSG skipper publicly voiced his disappointment at losing the captaincy, with Dunga responding by advising Silva to keep his opinions private.

"The Selecao is 23 players. To be captain, first you have to play," Dunga said.

"The captain is a decision of the coach. In football, I cannot exclude anything, but we have to treat the players like men, as professionals and not as children. You cannot say ‘poor thing, poor thing.’

"It's a job. I do not know anywhere you can claim a post. You do not claim, you have to earn the post."