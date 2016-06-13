Dunga not worried about Brazil future despite Copa exit

Dunga does not fear for his future despite his Brazil side's shock elimination from the Copa America Centenario.

Brazil were controversially beaten 1-0 by Peru in Foxborough on Sunday, as Raul Ruidiaz appeared to use his hand to bundle a cross home with 15 minutes remaining.

Ecuador's subsequent 4-0 victory over Haiti means they go through to the quarter-finals along with Peru, with eight-time Copa winners Brazil failing to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 1987.

Head coach Dunga, who was sacked from his first spell in charge of the Selecao after their last-eight exit at the 2010 World Cup, is coming under increasing pressure, but the 52-year-old insisted: "The president of the federation knows what we do and how we work.

"When you work for the Brazilian team, you know very well that the criticism will intensify when results do not come.

"In Brazil we want everything to change in two minutes, but in football you must be patient.

"I do not fear dismissal, I am only afraid of death."