Dunga unsure over Neymar availability

Brazil coach Dunga remains unsure if he will have superstar Neymar available for the Copa America Centenario in June.

Neymar, 24, could head into the tournament with barely any rest after the end of Barcelona's season.

Uncertainty surrounds whether the attacker will be available to Dunga, whose men were drawn with Ecuador, Haiti and Peru in Group B.

"We have not even talked with [Barca coach] Luis Enrique," Dunga said on Sunday.

"We're seeing. Our intention is to talk to the clubs and see the best formula, not hurt anyone.

"We have to speak personally to the player and find a good solution for everyone."

Brazil open their Copa campaign against arguably their toughest opponents in the group – Ecuador – on June 4.

Dunga said he was wary of Gustavo Quinteros' side, who top CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

"We must be careful with Ecuador," he said.

"They play a modern system that combines a lot of strength, technique and speed."