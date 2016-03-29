Dunga wary of Paraguay

Brazil coach Dunga is focused only on results as his team prepare to face Paraguay without Neymar and David Luiz.

The duo picked up yellow cards as Brazil gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Uruguay in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

Brazil and Paraguay are on eight points ahead of their clash in Asuncion on Tuesday, and Dunga said results were all that mattered.

"We have to win. Every game is important for us," he said.

"The schedule is very short. Every game is tough.

"The difficulty varies from one opponent to another, but what matters is the result."

Dunga expects a tricky clash against Paraguay, who have conceded just four goals in five qualifiers in the CONMEBOL section.

"We expect Paraguay to press, use experienced and quality players," he said.

"They are strong."