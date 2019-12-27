Dunk facing late fitness test for Brighton

Brighton will check on Lewis Dunk ahead of the clash with Bournemouth.

Seagulls captain Dunk missed the 2-1 loss at Tottenham with a virus – a game where Neal Maupay and Davy Propper were left on the bench.

Solly March and Jose Izquierdo will continue to miss out as boss Graham Potter promises changes.

Bournemouth will welcome back Diego Rico from suspension at the Amex Stadium.

Spanish left-back Rico was absent for the 1-1 draw with Arsenal after collecting his fifth booking of the season, with academy graduate Jack Simpson deputising.

Cherries captain Simon Francis is a doubt after missing the Gunners game with a bruised knee, while a host of first-team players, including Nathan Ake, Adam Smith and Arnaut Danjuma, remain sidelined.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Stephens, Bissouma, Mooy, Propper, Alzate, Trossard, Gross, Maupay, Button, Duffy, Montoya, Bernardo, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Connolly.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Stacey, S. Cook, Mepham, Rico, Lerma, L. Cook, Gosling, Fraser, King, C. Wilson, Boruc, Simpson, Surman, Stanislas, H. Wilson, Billing, Solanke.