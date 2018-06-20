Dust (Ja)pan and brush: Blue Samurai fans clean up in Saransk

Even in the immediate aftermath of a stirring World Cup victory over Colombia, Japan fans took the time to do a good deed in Saransk on Tuesday.

The Blue Samurai got their Group H campaign off to an impressive start with a 2-1 win over the 2014 quarter-finalists, who played almost the entire game a man light after Carlos Sanchez's third-minute red card.

Akira Nishino's side sealed the points thanks to Yuya Osako's second-half header, sparking scenes of jubilation both in Saransk and back home.

But before leaving the Mordovia Arena, a number of Japanese supporters did the stadium workers a favour by stopping to collect any rubbish left in the stands, earning high praise from one onlooker, who recorded their act of kindness on Twitter.