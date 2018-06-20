Dust (Ja)pan and brush: Blue Samurai fans clean up in Saransk
After celebrating their Group H win over Colombia, Japanese fans turned their hand to picking up litter inside Saransk's Mordovia Arena.
Even in the immediate aftermath of a stirring World Cup victory over Colombia, Japan fans took the time to do a good deed in Saransk on Tuesday.
The Blue Samurai got their Group H campaign off to an impressive start with a 2-1 win over the 2014 quarter-finalists, who played almost the entire game a man light after Carlos Sanchez's third-minute red card.
Akira Nishino's side sealed the points thanks to Yuya Osako's second-half header, sparking scenes of jubilation both in Saransk and back home.
But before leaving the Mordovia Arena, a number of Japanese supporters did the stadium workers a favour by stopping to collect any rubbish left in the stands, earning high praise from one onlooker, who recorded their act of kindness on Twitter.
This is my favourite moment of the World Cup so far; Japan fans picking up litter after their victory vs Columbia. The lessons in life we can take from the game. Why I support June 19, 2018
