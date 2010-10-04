Dutch axe De Jong for qualifiers

"I just informed the squad and told them I saw no other possibility," Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk said in a Dutch FA statement.

"In the near future I will discuss this matter with Nigel (de Jong) but right now we have to focus on the upcoming two matches."

Newcastle United's French forward Ben Arfa suffered a broken leg after the challenge from Manchester City's de Jong four minutes into their league match on Sunday.

The combative Dutchman's sliding tackle slammed into Ben Arfa's standing left leg. After receiving oxygen on the pitch the Frenchman was taken off on a stretcher.

De Jong attracted criticism in July's World Cup final for kicking Spain's Xabi Alonso in the chest. The challenge earned him only a yellow card but English referee Howard Webb later said he wished he had shown de Jong the red.

De Jong, the 25-year-old former Ajax Amsterdam player, joined City from Bundesliga side Hamburg SV in January last year.

The Netherlands have won their opening two Euro 2012 qualifying matches against San Marino and Finland. They travel to face Moldova on October 8 and host Sweden four days later.