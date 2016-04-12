Dybala close to Juventus return

Paulo Dybala expects his first-team return for Juventus is not far away as the club looks to wrap up a fourth-straight Serie A title.

Juventus sealed an important win in Dybala's absence against AC Milan on Saturday, ensuring they are six points clear of next-best Napoli with six games to play.

Dybala has not played for the club since a 4-1 win over Torino on March 20, but the Argentina striker said he is close to returning from injury.

"I'm fine, I'm training in the right way, I hope to come back soon," the 22-year-old told Sky Italia.

Dybala said it would be odd playing against former club Palermo should he be fit enough for the upcoming clash.

"It will be a little strange, having played for Palermo for three years, but I'm a Juventus player and on Sunday I will think only of the three points," he said.

"We must not give away anything and keep the right approach, bringing respect for every opponent.

"Now, we are almost at the finish line."

Should the season end in glory, Dybala will be able to reflect on a fantastic debut season for Juventus, in which he already has 14 league goals.

"I chose Juventus to win and everything was clear after my first goal in the Super Cup," he said.

"That was perhaps the most beautiful moment I have lived with Juventus so far.

"I always try to improve, in everything I do, the club and the team-mates have helped me a lot."