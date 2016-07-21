Dybala in the dark over 'great friend' Higuain's Juventus move

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala insists he is unaware of any progress over Gonzalo Higuain's rumoured move to the Serie A champions.

Napoli are said to be holding out for a bid matching Higuain's €94million release clause, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis claiming an offer of €60million "plus two or three players" from Atletico Madrid had been turned down this week.

Dybala and Higuain are international team-mates, but the younger Argentina forward insists his sole focus is on preparing for another title defence with Juve.

"I know that in Italy you are talking so much about this possibility, but I do not notice what is written in the newspapers or on social networks," he told Tuttosport.

"I'm just thinking about my preparation. We are doing very hard training in order to be ready for the new season – there is no time to think about anything else.

"The truth is that Higuain and I are great friends and we're often in touch. I had the privilege of meeting him in the Argentinian national team, although I never played with him as I've only ever replaced him on the pitch."

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, could be on his way out of Turin, with Manchester United and Real Madrd linked with world-record €120million bids, but Dybala has no intention to influence the France international's decision over his future.

"I do not give advice to Paul, I am the last person who can do it," he added. "He is a strong player, he alone must decide what he wants to do.

"It's a matter the club is taking care of. I can only say that I took and still take great pleasure from playing with him. And certainly there is nobody here at Juventus who wants him to leave."