Dybala: I would've liked to play with Zidane

Juventus star Paulo Dybala said he would have liked to play with Zinedine Zidane ahead of next month's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Cardiff.

With one Champions League title already under his belt, Zidane is fast making a name for himself as a coach but it was as a player at Juventus that the French great became one of the greatest in the world.

The silky midfielder helped Juventus to two Serie A trophies among others as he won the Ballon d'Or in 1998 before joining Madrid three years later in what was a world-record transfer at the time.

Dybala and Juventus have the chance to dethrone Zidane's defending champions Madrid at Millennium Stadium on June 3, but the Argentina international heaped praise on the Turin favourite.

"I would love to play with him [Zidane], we all know his qualities," Dybala told Sky Sport Italia.

"I admired his technique as he was playing in the field, how he dribbled opponents, doing things with great simplicity and making it all very easy.

"Everyone has seen what a player he was, now he is proving to be good also as a coach."

Before the Cardiff showpiece, five-time reigning Italian champions Juventus – who saw off Monaco in the European semi-finals – have the Serie A to focus on.

Juventus are seven points clear of second-placed Roma ahead of Sunday's trip to the Italian capital.

"We are very focused on this game, we know it will not be easy," Dybala said.

"It is true that there is enough balance, but we always play to win. It's always difficult because they have great players, not just [Francesco] Totti who I hope to be healthy so I'm near him."