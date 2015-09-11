Dybala: Juventus will prove title credentials

Paulo Dybala has stressed that Juventus remain one of the favourites to win the Serie A title irrespective of their disappointing start to the season.

The reigning champions currently sit 17th in the table after defeats versus Udinese and Roma, yet Dybala is confident they will return to winning ways against Chievo on Saturday.

"We're in peak condition and we're determined to show that we're capable of retaining the Scudetto this year," the striker told Juve's official TV channel.

"Chievo will make for a tough game, but we're all pumped up for it and we’ve got our eyes firmly set on winning the contest."

The Argentine forward then went on to discuss their opening UEFA Champions League match at Manchester City next week, and he is optimistic about Juve's chances of getting a positive result at the home of the Premier League leaders.

"Next week will be my first time in the Champions League and it’ll certainly be an interesting experience," Dybala added.

"Playing away at City is, of course, a big challenge, but we'll go there with the best mindset possible."