Dybala: Replacing Tevez not easy

The past 12 months have been good for Paulo Dybala, but replacing Carlos Tevez at Juventus has not been easy for the Argentina striker.

Last year saw Dybala secure a move from Palermo to Serie A champions Juve and 10 goals in 24 games in all competitions represents a solid start to life with Massimiliano Allegri's side.

"Arriving at Juventus has been an important step in my career," Dybala told ESPN.

"It has been a big leap from Palermo, where I was good and it was great, and now I'm at one of the largest clubs in the world.

"There is pressure, expectations are high and I knew it would not be easy to replace someone like Tevez."

Tevez scored 50 goals in 96 games for Juventus before moving back to Argentina to play with boyhood club Boca Juniors and, while Dybala's early form has been promising, he says playing for the Italian giants has driven him to become a better player.

"The team-mates and the coach have helped me so much and I hope to continue like this," Dybala said.

"At Juve, you must win every game you face, which wasn't always the case at Palermo."