Dybala turned down '€80m Barcelona move'

Paulo Dybala turned down the chance to join Barcelona in a move that could have been worth €80million, according to the head of his agency.

The striker joined Juventus from Palermo in a €40m transfer from Barcelona ahead of the 2015-16 season and scored 19 Serie A goals – a figure only bettered by Gonzalo Higuain - as his new club were crowned champions.

Dybala has attracted the interest of Barca as a result and Gustavo Mascardi, who runs Grupo Mascardi – the group which represents the player – has revealed a big-money move to Camp Nou was turned down by the 22-year-old.

"Will he stay at Juventus for a long time? The transfer market can offer many temptations, but Paulo has shown that he has clear ideas," Mascardi told Gazzamercato.

"It is true that in recent months Barcelona were interested - I think they made a bid of double what the Bianconeri paid [€80m].

"But the player's first consideration was that it was more important to consolidate his experience at a club which is giving him the opportunity to succeed at the highest level."

Mascardi feels Dybala's progress since signing for Juve proves he made the right decision in moving to Turin.

He continued: "When I talk with Paulo and his agent, Pierpaolo Triulzi, I have proof that the lad is really on the right track.

"A year ago Inter and Milan also wanted him, but he was right to choose the club which would give him more safeguards. His career at Juventus has just begun."