Dyche allays injury fears concerning Ings

Burnley twice took the lead at Turf Moor, Lukas Jutkiewicz netting a brace, only to see the visitors respond on both occasions through Alex Lopez and Nolito.

England Under-21 international Ings scored 25 goals in all competitions last season as Burnley finished second in the Championship, securing promotion back to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

With a relatively small squad at his disposal, Dyche can ill-afford an injury to one of his key players, but the manager assured fans that the problem for Ings is nothing to be unduly concerned about.

"[There is a] minor injury to Ingsy," he said. "We wanted to make sure he was well so that's why he didn't play.

"'Tripps' [Kieran Trippier] we took off because he had a bit of cramp and Dean Marney had a dead leg so they're all minor things but they're things that we have to monitor at the moment with such a small group.

"Ings has a couple of bumps and bruises; he's got a minor thigh [problem], it hasn't gone and we've got to be really careful.

"It was my decision, I said 'no, no, no'. We haven't got a massive squad, [so] it's really important."

Dyche also paid tribute to Jutkiewicz, who has scored five goals in as many pre-season appearances since joining from Middlesbrough last month.

"His first one was an excellent goal, and he's worked the keeper on another occasion," Dyche added.

"I thought he was very good again; we know he's got power and we know his strengths and it's good to see them goals going in."