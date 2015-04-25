Dyche bemoans 'cruel' defeat

Sean Dyche lamented Burnley's "cruel" 1-0 defeat to Leicester City, which left his side five points adrift of Premier League safety.

In a meeting between two top-flight strugglers at Turf Moor, the game was decided in a dramatic 60-second spell on the hour mark.

Having won a penalty for his side, Burnley's Matt Taylor struck the upright with his spot-kick before Leicester snatched the winner in their next attack through Jamie Vardy.

Leicester's fourth straight win lifted them out of the relegation zone and one point clear of danger, while Burnley remain bottom, now five points behind their opponents.

"The game is cruel sometimes and I think that was a show of it today," Dyche said. "It was at its cruelest I felt.

"Second half I thought we were good, their keeper has made big saves for them and was arguably their man of the match. It's the cruel side of football I think.

"It's a blow to us in a cruel way, but we've been written off all season so it's not new territory for us and it's all about the mentality for us going forward.

"It's been a tough ask all season, we were written off one minute after getting up. I believed in the team all season and I still do.

"Never say never. We're relentless in our will and desire to win games and there's no reason why that changes. It's a tough challenge but it's doable so we've got to make the tide turn."

Taylor took the penalty ahead of regular taker Danny Ings, but Dyche says he attaches no blame to the midfielder for that decision.

"There's no rallying round him, there's no need to," Dyche said. "He's a man, he's not a boy, and he's been around this block a long time.

"Matty gripped that ball and wanted the pen. I've got no problem with that at all.

"He's got a history of taking them. It's a great sign, he struck it well but his heel just shifted as he hit it and it's one of them things."