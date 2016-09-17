Dyche blames 'four minutes of madness'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has claimed "four minutes of madness" cost his side as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat away to Premier League champions Leicester City.

Two goals on his league debut for Islam Slimani did the damage for Claudio Ranieri's side at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, before Ben Mee's late own-goal capped off the victory.

And Dyche - who was quick to defend Mee, claiming the defender did not deserve to be on the losing side - believes the defeat can be pinned squarely on slack defending either side of half-time.

"The reality was four minutes of madness. Two minutes before half-time and two after," Dyche told the BBC.

"We'd done well to control some of the tempo of the first half by getting a feel of the ball, and then you give away a really poor free-kick. There's no reason to give it away.

"Then you go into half time, try and change things and calm everybody down, and then you give away a terrible goal within two minutes.

"The game's gone then really. They're a great side and have controlled large parts of the second-half.

"As I said I think we'd done well to control the tempo in the first half, and nullify their game, and we had a big chance through [Steven] Defour. It's not a golden one but we didn't really respond after that miss. We know we've got to learn fast."

The defeat is a third in four games from all competition for Burnley, who sit in 15th after their opening five matches of the Premier League season.