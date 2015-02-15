Dyche claims Ings 'too good for Real Sociedad'

The England Under-21 international striker, who has netted five goals in his last six Premier League games, will become a free agent at the end of the season, sparking plenty of reported interest in him.

Sociedad head coach David Moyes rates Ings highly and has already hinted he will offer him the chance to relocate to Spain, but Dyche - who appears resigned to losing the striker - believes a switch to La Liga would be detrimental to his developing career.

"I think we all know his development needs to continue and that's in the Premier League," Dyche told Sky Sports' Goals on Sunday.

"The middle of La Liga is no use for a young player, I don't personally think so – albeit it is a great standard.

"I think he's better than that. I think he's top end of the Premier League.

"He would only move abroad for financial reasons. It's not for development. His development is top end of the Premier League. It's the most powerful league in the world.

"His aspirations, as they should be, are to play for his national side and he definitely wants to play for England. I think his journey is in the Premier League."