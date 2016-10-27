Dyche considering Gray recall for Burnley

Sean Dyche has been impressed with the way Burnley have adapted in Andre Gray's absence, but he is glad to have the 25-year-old back in contention.

Gray scored 23 goals for Burnley last season and was the Championship's Player of the Year as Dyche's men secured promotion back to the Premier League.

However, after netting in a 2-0 win against Liverpool, Gray was suspended by the Football Association for a series of homophobic tweets he had posted in 2012.

The former Brentford man has now served his four-game ban, giving Burnley another attacking option alongside Sam Vokes, and Dyche is toying with the idea of reverting to a two-man forward line against Manchester United.

"We want to have that scratch-your-head moment of 'which way are we going to go with it?'" he said ahead of the trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.

"And we have shown a bit of flexibility with that, which we felt we had to do.

"Everyone knows I like to play with two strikers, but you have to format the team you think can operate to get you the result.

"We have changed that slightly and I think it's gone pretty well so far."

While Gray is back in contention, Steven Defour is facing a race to be fit in time for the weekend's fixture, having suffered a hamstring injury at Southampton a fortnight ago.

"Steven is touch and go [to face United]," Dyche added. "He's come through much quicker than we thought, which we're pleased about, and that might be a judgement call from ourselves and from him."