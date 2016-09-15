Dyche dismisses significance of Hendrick fee

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists money plays no part in his team selection as he considers whether to hand a full debut to club-record signing Jeff Hendrick.

The Republic of Ireland international joined from Derby County in the final days of the transfer window, making his Burnley bow from the bench in the draw with Hull City.

Hendrick could now be set for a first start against champions Leicester City, but Dyche will not be swayed by the 24-year-old's reported £10.5million price tag.

"The money's not relevant, I don't pick sides of players because of money," he told a news conference. "That's certainly not in my thinking. The market is relevant in value and worth so I don't worry about the money.

"It's more about the players being right, being ready, understanding how we play, what we want from them, to give them the best chance of actually performing. It's about the players for me.

"They need to go out and perform knowing what's required and what the team needs to win a game. That will adjust over time."

And Dyche admitted that Burnley have learnt their lesson from their last Premier League campaign, where a frugal approach in the transfer market contributed to relegation.

"We're pre-planning [for January now]," he said. "What have we learnt from the last one? Get your wallet out. It's about can you do it, can you afford to do it.

"We've got have an eye on that moving forward to the next window."