Dyche hails Burnley resolve at Stoke

The Premier League strugglers made a superb start at the Britannia Stadium, as two Danny Ings goals in as many minutes put Burnley 2-0 ahead inside the first quarter of an hour.

That double strike seemed to galvanise Stoke into action and Mark Hughes' men dominated the remainder of the game.

After pulling one back through Jonathan Walters in the 32nd minute, it looked as though Stoke would go on to complete the comeback, but, despite piling on the pressure, the hosts were unable to find the equaliser as Burnley made it back-to-back Premier League victories to hoist themselves off the foot of the table.

"It was a different way of winning and that's an important factor," said Dyche.

"Not for one minute did we think we're going to roll around the Premier League slicking the ball around for 95 minutes.

"I thought we were very good for the first 15 minutes, and we scored two very good goals on the counter and started on the front foot.

"Fair pay to Stoke, they have that freedom at 2-0 and they came at us and at us and at us, wave after wave.

"The old-fashioned traits that I believe in whole-heartedly were on show. The will, desire, the respect, the honesty and the team ethic.

"All of the good qualities that I think are the base of a good side and that was quite evident.

"We understand the level we're playing at and it is a very good level, credit to Stoke they never stopped coming at us.

"I said we've got to learn to keep the ball better. I don't get too carried away and I think they're the things we can learn from.

"Back-to-back wins is massive, that's what everyone is telling me so I'll take them gladly."