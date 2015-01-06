Dyche hails goal hero Vokes after Spurs draw

The 25-year-old came off the bench for only the second time since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in March, turning home a Michael Kightly cutback in the 73rd minute to cancel out Nacer Chadli's opener.



Vokes scored 20 goals to lead Burnley to Championship promotion last season and his return could be integral to their Premier League survival, and Dyche could not be happier.

"When someone's waited that amount of time to come back from a very serious injury, to come on and deliver a performance and get a goal (is very pleasing)," Dyche said after the game.

"I thought he looked sharp in general, his movement was good for the goal and we're absolutely delighted to see him back.

"He went down ill last week, missed three days with a virus, and if it wasn't for that I might even have got him on the pitch from the start. It's very important we look after his recovery."



Dyche was more downcast when talking about the match itself, played in front of less than 10,000 fans at Turf Moor.



However, the former Watford boss was pleased with his side's ability to compete with their more fancied opponents, insisting they were unlucky not to win the game.



"I thought it was generally a lacklustre affair, particularly first half. Nothing much to talk about," he said.

"It sprang into life slightly with them getting a goal. A little bit fortunate, it takes two deflections on the way in, and after that we responded and I thought we were quite lively for the last 20 minutes, certainly with the endeavour to try to win the game.

"That was everything we had in the building, that's where we're down to. They made seven changes with £130million worth of talent on the pitch. In that respect, I'm very pleased."