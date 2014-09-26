Dyche: Ings and Vokes progressing well

The pair scored 40 league goals between them last season as Burnley won promotion from the Championship, but Wales international Vokes suffered a serious knee injury in March and is yet to return.

To make matters worse for Dyche, Ings then strained a hamstring in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace earlier this month, leaving Burnley light on options up front.

Since Scott Arfield's opener against Chelsea in August, Burnley have failed to find the net in five matches in all competitions, registering three successive goalless draws in the Premier League.

But there was positive news on Friday as Dyche revealed that both men were advancing well in their rehabilitation.

"Danny is making good progress and that's just a time issue, rather than the injury," he said.



"If he is really super fit and training actively, he comes back into the thoughts for selection, but at the moment he's not there yet.



"However, he's on the grass and making good strides forward, so that will be a judgement call next week.

"Then there's Sam, who is making really good progress and has had some good news this week.

"He saw the specialist who operated on his knee and he's absolutely delighted with it, and so are we.

"Sam is back out on the grass and that, psychologically, is a bonus. The injury is taking time, but it's the allotted time and he's on a really nice run at the minute, which we're happy with."