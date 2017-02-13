Dyer to miss rest of Swansea's season

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer will miss the rest of the season due to a ruptured Achilles, the Welsh club has confirmed.

Dyer lasted just seven minutes of the Swans' 2-0 victory over Leicester City – where he made 12 loan appearances during last season's Premier League title win – on Sunday.

And scans revealed that he suffered serious damage to his left Achilles tendon, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The news comes as a huge blow to a struggling Swansea side who are still not yet free from a relegation dogfight.

Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured achilles tendon.February 13, 2017

Dyer has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Swansea this campaign, with half of them coming since Paul Clement's appointment as head coach at the start of January.

The 29-year-old signed a new four-year contract with the club in August.