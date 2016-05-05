Dyke confirms Spurs set for Wembley stay

Tottenham are in advanced discussions with the Football Association (FA) over using Wembley for home matches during 2017-18 while the Premier League club wait for their new stadium to be built, according to Greg Dyke.

Spurs will move into a new 61,000-seater stadium that is being constructed adjacent to White Hart Lane for the 2018-19 campaign.

They will leave their current ground in 2017 as work steps up on the new facility and FA chairman Dyke told Sky Sports News the Wembley could become Tottenham's temporary home.

He also suggested the north London outfit could play Champions League matches at the national stadium next year, with White Hart Lane set to be restricted to a reduced capacity due to the building work.

Dyke said: "We are certainly in discussion with Spurs that they should come in for the full season when they're rebuilding their stadium.

"I think we're a long way down the path on reaching an agreement.

"I think there's some discussion about whether they'll play their Champions League games there at Wembley next year but I don't know much about that.

"On the full season, I think we're quite close to a deal."

Dyke added that Chelsea are another capital club who could enjoy an extended stay at Wembley when their 60,000-seater rebuild of Stamford Bridge comes to fruition.

"I think Chelsea might come for a longer period," Dyke said.

"Chelsea have got really exciting plans for their stadium. They're going to demolish the whole thing and build a whole new stadium on the existing site.

"If they came, that would mean them coming for three years."