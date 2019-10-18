Dykes: International call-up would be massive achievement

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes believes it would be a “massive achievement” if he earned international honours with either Scotland or Australia.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to the season, scoring his fifth goal in all competitions in Livi’s 2-0 victory over champions Celtic prior to the international break.

His impressive form has led to speculation about Dykes’ international future, with the forward eligible for both Australia – the country of his birth – and Scotland, where his parents are from.

Dykes remains open-minded but insists playing for either nation would be a huge accomplishment for him.

Speaking ahead of Livingston’s trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday, Dykes said: “I think it’s a great stage for people to watch you play. I’m sure everyone’s watching the Euros, there’s great teams.

“Looking at Scotland, they played against Belgium and some of the players in that team are unbelievable and people will be watching that game.

“If you get the opportunity to play and you do well then God knows where you could end up, so it’s a really big stage and it would be a massive achievement if I ever got the chance to do that.”

Dykes admitted choosing between Scotland and Australia would not be easy but said his short-term focus is on backing up his recent good performances.

He added: “Obviously I grew up in Australia so I’d love to play for Australia but Scotland took me in and gave me a chance and I would love to play for them as well.

“It’s a hard one to say because obviously (it would be a case of) speaking to the managers, seeing what kind of vibe I would get, what kind of role they would like me to play.

“It would also be down to my gut feeling as well, if I get a good vibe about one and I’m feeling that I might have a better opportunity or I might be better playing for them.

“So it’s a hard one. I’d obviously have to see when it comes – if it does come – and hopefully I do get the opportunity and we’ll see in the future.

“I haven’t had any conversations or been in touch with anyone (during the international break) so hopefully it comes.

“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks I can put my head down and show people I can be consistent and hopefully get the opportunity.

“I watched Scotland in the last couple of games and I see obviously (Lawrence) Shankland’s got called up, which is great for him. But obviously they’re a bit lacking in the number nine position.

“It’s such a good squad so obviously I would love to play and be even a part of them, meet them and learn from the players they have and the opposition they play.”