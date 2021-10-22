Dylan Levitt set to return for Dundee United when they entertain Motherwell
By PA Staff
Dylan Levitt is set to return for Dundee United when they host Motherwell in the cinch Premiership.
The on-loan Manchester United midfielder missed the victory over Hibernian with a knee strain.
Liam Smith (knee) is close to a return while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.
Motherwell have no fresh injuries for the trip to Tannadice.
Midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) is Graham Alexander’s only absentee.
Sean Goss and Jordan Roberts made their first starts of the season last weekend and Alexander has a range of options.
