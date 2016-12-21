Dynamo Dresden's Wachs injured in deadly shooting

Dynamo Dresden defender Marc Wachs has undergone emergency surgery after being injured in a deadly shooting in Wiesbaden.

The 21-year-old was seriously hurt, but doctors confirmed that his condition was not life-threatening, the 2. Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Dresden also confirmed that a relative of Wachs, reported to be his aunt, was killed in the attack that is said to have taken place at the store she ran in the city. A second member of staff was wounded, but is said to be stable in hospital.

"We are shocked, stunned and deeply affected," Dresden sporting director Ralf Minge said via the club's official website.

"The entire Dynamo family stands behind Marc and his family. We will be there wherever our help and support is needed.

"Marc, his family and the process of recovery, both mentally and physically, are now paramount. Nothing else matters."

Police spokesman Markus Hoffmann confirmed to Bild that they were on the lookout for two suspects, aged between 20 and 30.

"The motive behind the act is unclear," he said. "We are now looking for the perpetrators, even using helicopters."

Wachs joined Dresden from Mainz this year, but is yet to make an appearance in Germany's second tier this season.