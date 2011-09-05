Dzeko and Ferguson scoop August awards

The Bosnian scored in both of Manchester City’s opening fixtures against Swansea City and Bolton Wanderers, leading the club to 4-0 and 3-2 victories.

Dzeko then bagged four of his team’s five goals in a memorable 5-1 away victory against Tottenham Hotspur. City are now second in the Barclays Premier League table only below rivals Manchester United on goal difference.

Manchester United manager Ferguson has guided the title holders to victories in all three league games, including the remarkable 8-2 home victory against Arsenal.

Ferguson is no stranger to the award and becomes Barclays Manager of the Month for an unprecedented 26th time in his distinguished career.

To kick-off the club’s title defence, the side achieved a victory away at West Bromwich Albion, and scored three goals against Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

The phenomenal 8-2 win against Arsenal cemented the club’s place at the top of the table alongside rivals Manchester City, who also have a 100 percent record.

Sir Alex has introduced new signings such as Phil Jones and Ashley Young who have contributed strongly, together with young players including Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley who seemingly have made the transition effortlessly to the first team.

The decisions were made by the Barclays Awards Panel that includes representatives from football’s governing bodies, the media and fans.