Dzeko calls for focus ahead of title decider

Dzeko scored a second-half double as City moved two points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Barring a massive swing in goal difference, Manuel Pellegrini's men will win a second title in three seasons with a draw against West Ham.

But Bosnia-Herzegovina striker Dzeko insists that City cannot afford to get complacent, although he feels that the experience of the dramatic 2011-12 finale, when City came from behind to win the title on the last day by beating QPR 3-2, will count in their favour.

"We played good football in the first half, they (Villa) didn't have any chances but the manager said just to be calm and we would get what we wanted," Dzeko told Sky Sports.

"When the team defend with 10 players in the box it's always about the first goal, it was very important. Once we got it gaps opened up and we scored more. In the end it looked easy with 4-0 but it wasn't.

"We have to concentrate on Sunday, we did our job today but we have to take the last game very seriously because it will be very tough and we will give everything, the experience of two years ago means we will approach it differently."