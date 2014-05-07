Dzeko: City will be at 200 per cent for final games

Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday put City firmly in the driving seat to regain their crown and a win over Aston Villa on Wednesday would see them go two points clear at the top.

Dzeko scored in stoppage time as City claimed the title in dramatic circumstances against QPR in 2012 and insists the players have learned the lessons from that thrilling final day.

"We'll try to give everything and I think we've done an amazing job," the striker is quoted as saying in The Sun. "After winning at Goodison on Saturday (3-2 against Everton), we go into the last two home games against Villa and West Ham, not at 100 per cent, at 200 per cent.

"Everything is on our hands, like two years ago. I remember when we won the league against QPR, everyone expected us to win easily. It took us until the last minute.

"I think we learned something from that. We know not to underestimate teams and try to do our best."

Dzeko has scored 14 goals in 29 league appearances for City this season.