Dzeko: I can fire Roma to silverware

Roma can expect goals from Edin Dzeko, according to the Bosnian, who is eyeing trophies after completing a season-long loan move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Dzeko will spend the 2015-16 campaign in the Italian capital after bringing a four-and-a-half-year association with Manchester City to an end on Wednesday.

Roma have finished second in Serie A in each of the last two seasons, also reaching the latter stages of the Coppa Italia, but Dzeko believes he could be key to helping them improve further.

"I came here to win titles with Roma," he told the club's official website.

"Hopefully we will win many, many trophies but first we have to work hard on the pitch and at the end, hopefully we will get where we want to be.

"I can only promise one thing and that is that I will give my best for this club in every game.

"I'll bring goals to this team. I think that's what every team needs and that's what I do the best.

"I will try to do my job in the future here and hopefully score a lot of goals for AS Roma.

"I never talk about personal targets. I think the first thing and the most important thing is that AS Roma have a lot of success and win each game.

"If I score the goals it's better for me but first of all, it's about the team.

"I know Mohamed Salah, even from Basel, and I remember when he played against the English team and scored a few goals.

"I think his last year at Fiorentina was a great season for him and I think Roma can be happy to have a player like him here. Hopefully he can bring some more quality to this team."

Dzeko scored 50 goals in 130 Premier League appearances for City, while he also has 42 in 72 matches for Bosnia.