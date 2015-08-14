Dzeko makes mark in 10-goal thriller

Edin Dzeko marked his first appearance for Roma with a brace in an enthralling 6-4 friendly victory over Sevilla on Friday.

Bosnia-Herzegovina striker Dzeko, who joined the Serie A club from Manchester City earlier this week, netted twice in the first half at Stadio Olimpico.

His goals helped Roma on their way to a 6-0 lead, but Sevilla once again showed their fighting qualities to threaten what would have been a remarkable comeback.

Unai Emery's men trailed Barcelona 4-1 in Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup before pulling it back to 4-4 and eventually losing in extra-time.

The Liga side were up against it again, Dzeko opening the scoring with a thumping near-post shot in the fourth minute and the striker rounding off a wonderful team move to make it 3-0 shortly before the break, after Vasilis Torosidis had also scored.

Dzeko turned provider for Radja Nainggolan to make it 4-0 on the stroke of half-time, before transfer-window recruit Mohamed Salah got in on the act in the second half and veteran captain Francesco Totti added a sixth from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

Denis Suarez completed a fine solo effort for what appeared a scant consolation with 20 minutes remaining, but Jose Antonio Reyes – scorer against Barca – further reduced the deficit when he side-footed in Kevin Gameiro's assist.

Suarez was proving a menace and he set up Coke for Sevilla's third, before scoring his second four minutes from time.

The comeback proved too little too late, though, as Roma held on for the win.