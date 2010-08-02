Dzeko still dreaming of England

The 24-year-old target man has been linked with a move to Eastlands throughout the summer, following City boss Roberto Mancini's admission that he had "more than just an interest" in bringing last season's Bundesliga top scorer to Eastlands last month.

GEAR: Get new Man City kit

Wolfsburg tried to tempt Mancini to meet the £34 million buy-out clause in Dzeko's contract before it expired at the end of May, but Manchester City baulked at the price and turned their attentions instead to Inter Milan's temperamental teenager Mario Balotelli.

Whilst Balotelli still heads City's summer wish-list, Dzeko is believed to be keen on resurrecting a move to the Premier League before the transfer window shuts, and Pjanic reckons he will end up at City rather than the Gunners or Spurs.

"Edin has a very strong will to come to England, he is a top class player who should play in England," the Lyon playmaker told ESPN after being named man of the match in Lyon's 1-1 draw with AC Milan at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

"He is one of the best attackers. He has got a brilliant future and I think he will come to England.

"Manchester City are starting to build a very good team and he is interested in the challenge. At the end of the day it is going to happen. Edin does really want to go to Manchester City and Manchester is a great team."

Reports emerging over the weekend suggested that City are looking to offload former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor, Roque Santa Cruz and Craig Bellamy - the latter known to be another target for Spurs boss Harry Redknapp - as Mancini looks to trim his squad to 25 players in accordance with new Premier League requirements.

By James Martini



Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook