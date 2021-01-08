Eamonn Brophy set for St Mirren debut after loan switch

Eamonn Brophy could make his St Mirren debut against Motherwell after joining on loan from Kilmarnock ahead of his permanent summer switch.

But fellow new arrival Collin Quaner will not feature this weekend.

Striker Kristian Dennis (calf) is unlikely to be available but winger Ilkay Durmus returns from a neck problem and former Motherwell full-back Richard Tait has recovered from a bout of concussion.

New Motherwell boss Graham Alexander will have Mark O’Hara back from suspension.

International clearance has been received for goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who arrived on loan from QPR.

However, Alexander will be without Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Ricki Lamie and Scott Fox (all knee) and Christopher Long, who has a muscular injury.