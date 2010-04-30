Early Anfield goal = money back

A win for the Blues would also go a long way to preventing Manchester United breaking the record for top flight title wins (18) which they currently share with Liverpool.

Much as that would please the Merseysiders, a Liverpool win would keep alive their slim hopes of finishing fourth.

Paddy Power, FourFourTwo’s official betting partner, make Chelsea an attractive 10/11 to win. They’ve hit form at just the right the time, have registered seven goals on three occasions this term and know they're only two games away from becoming champions.

Liverpool, though, will be hungrier than ever to finish fourth after bowing out of the Europa League to Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Aware that their rivals for a Champions League berth still have to face each other, they will want want to come away from their final game of the season at Anfield with three points and are 3/1 to emerge victorious.

3/1 Liverpool Win

5/2 Draw

10/11 Chelsea Win

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has hit form recently with a brace at Burnley and, though it may have come late in the season, it's good news for both the Reds and England.

In the absence of Fernando Torres, Gerrard will again be pushed further forward to try and punish Chelsea. Both he and Dirk Kuyt are a top price 15/2 for the first goal.

Gerrard’s England midfield partner Frank Lampard is also in scoring form, having netted his 20th league goal of the campaign during the 7-0 romp against Stoke, and is a shorter price than Gerrard at 11/2 for the opener.

But the market is lead by Didier Drogba, who loves playing against Liverpool. The Ivorian is 4/1 to score the crucial opening goal on Sunday.

First Scorers

4/1 Drogba

11/2 Anelka

13/2 Lampard

15/2 Malouda

15/2 Kuyt

15/2 Gerrard

15/2 N-Gog

11/1 Babel

More available onsite

Chelsea haven't won in the league at Anfield since 2005. They were run-away 4-1 winners that day and based on their current vein of scoring form it'd be hard to rule out a repeat.

Paddy Power are offering 30/1 on another 4-1 and 17/2 on Chelsea scoring four or more goals.

Since that defeat in 2005 Liverpool have won twice and drawn the other in this fixture. Both of those wins finished 2-0 - a scoreline punters can back at a great looking 22/1.

Correct Score

10/1 Liverpool 1-0

22/1 Liverpool 2-0

