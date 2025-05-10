How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: Live streams for today's WSL clash

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool and see two top-tier rivals battling it out in the Women's Super League, with free live streams available globally.

Chelsea are targeting an invincible season with Liverpool their last game of the Women's Super League campaign.

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm BST / 07.30am ET on Saturday, May 10.

Read on to find out how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams.

Chelsea vs Liverpool FREE live streams

Fans in many countries can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the WSL for free on the WSL YouTube channel.

The channel is the free streaming service, which is promoting the women's game with live streams for Women's Super League games this season.

However, geo-restrictions apply, so certain countries will be blocked, including the UK. That's because there is a broadcast deal with Sky Sports.

To check if the free stream is available in your area, this page contains a list of countries with separate broadcast deals and where the stream will therefore be blocked.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the WSL from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the WSL in the UK

Chelsea vs Liverpool will be televised by broadcaster Sky Sports.

The game will go out on Sky Sports Premier League, Ultra, Showcase and Mix, starting at 12.30pm BST on May 10.

Chelsea vs Liverpool preview

Chelsea have already won the title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Liverpool will see the Blues trying to become the first team in the WSL era to record an invincible season.

Chelsea have already won their sixth consecutive title but they want a perfect season. So far they have recorded 18 wins and three draws.

But Liverpool have been able to upset Chelsea in the past so the Blues would do well not to underestimate the side.

In FourFourTwo's opinion Chelsea will claim a 2-0 win.