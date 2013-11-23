Early goal cost Norwich dear, says Hughton

Loic Remy opened the scoring in the second minute of the Premier League tie at St James' Park, before Yoan Gouffran scored a second before the break,

The visitors pulled one back through Leroy Fer late in the second period, but Hughton feels the damage was already done.

"With Newcastle being on the back of a couple of wins, you can't really afford to be 2-0 down at half-time and certainly not 1-0 down in the first few minutes", he said.

"I think that's where we've made life too difficult for ourselves.

"What we have done is had some good periods in the first half and managed to create some chances and, of course, rallied very, very well in the second half and made a real good go of it.

"Ultimately, I think the goals we conceded in that first half is what's outdone us today."

Despite being disappointed with the nature of the defeat, Hughton was able to draw positives from his side's performance.

"Two soft goals we've conceded today," he continued. "But we've showed a little bit of pride, commitment and passion in that second half, which is nothing short of what we would expect.

"It wasn't as if we didn't turn up in the first half.

"But it's very difficult to come back from that here, away from home."

Hughton believes that Norwich's poor away showings place more importance on their home form.

The former Newcastle boss added: "The table and the stats don't lie. For clubs like ours, generally, it is that little bit more difficult to get the away wins that you need.

"That does put more pressure on your home games."