Early signs are positive for Bournemouth boss Scott Parker after EFL Cup win

Scott Parker warned Bournemouth fans it will take time to put his stamp on the team after beginning his reign as manager with an emphatic 5-0 Carabao Cup first-round win over MK Dons.

David Brooks scored twice while Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and teenage substitute Christian Saydee were also on target as the Cherries routed their Sky Bet League One visitors.

Parker, who left Fulham to replace Jonathan Woodgate at the Vitality Stadium, said: “In terms of a result, clean sheet and five goals, it was very good.

“There were elements of it I didn’t like and elements I loved. There are things we can improve on and that is part of the process.

“We have an unbelievable group in terms of players who want to improve and get better and that is a really positive sign.”

Brooks broke the deadlock with a stunning cushioned volley from Gavin Kilkenny’s pass nine minutes before half-time.

Dominic Solanke made it 2-0 from the edge of the six-yard box two minutes after the break.

Billing seized on a defensive mix-up to make it 3-0 before debutant Saydee walked in the fourth and Brooks grabbed his second as Bournemouth ran riot in the final 17 minutes.

The game could be Russell Martin’s last as MK Dons manager after Swansea made a formal approach to make him their new boss.

Martin did not carry out his post-match media duties but captain Dean Lewington said: “We love working with him and the team and we don’t want it to happen.

“There is a lot of apprehension. I don’t want to make excuses but it’s a sad changing room.

“We feel we’re on the right path and doing the right things and obviously people come sniffing which is the worry.

“The foundations have been set and we’re on the right path. Hopefully the foundations are strong enough to survive this.

“The timing is terrible. As players, we have no control over these things.”