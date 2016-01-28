Earnshaw calls time on his playing career

VANCOUVER — Former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw announced his retirement Thursday following an illustrious 18-year playing career in Europe and North America.

The 34-year-old, who was out of contract after spending last season with the Vancouver Whitecaps, has accepted a coaching role with the MLS club. Earnshaw immediately takes over as head coach of Vancouver’s U-14 Pre-Residency team and will also serve as the club's strikers coach.

"I'm excited and ready to move on to the next stage of my life," Earnshaw said in a club statement. "It was important for me to retire as a player on my own terms and the opportunity to join Vancouver's coaching staff solidified my decision. I look forward to the opportunity to share what I've learned and help shape the club's young prospects. I am forever thankful to all the people who have supported me throughout the years — from my family, to my coaches, teammates, support staff, and of course the supporters."

Earnshaw ends his playing career with 579 appearances and 236 goals for club and country. This included 16 goals in 59 international appearances for Wales. He enjoyed spells with Cardiff City, West Brom, Norwich City, Derby County, and Nottingham Forest in the U.K. and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. He ended his career in MLS, where he had short spells with Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire before joining the Whitecaps for the 2015 campaign.

A prolific scorer in his prime, Earnshaw is the only player to record a hat trick in all of English soccer’s top competitions — Premier League, League Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup, and League Cup — and as an international.

“Congratulations to Earnie on a fantastic playing career,” said Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson, Earnshaw's former Wales teammate. “I had the pleasure of playing with him at both the club and country level and last year as his coach. He was a model player throughout his career, approaching every day with professionalism, demanding high standards for himself and his teammates. I now look forward to working with him and helping him in his new role. He has a bright football mind and we are excited to take advantage of that with our young players."