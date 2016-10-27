Earthquake halts play in Serie A game between Pescara and Atalanta

Wednesday's Serie A match between Pescara and Atalanta had to be halted after tremors were felt from earthquakes that hit central Italy, with two more games also affected.

The first shock came at 19:10 local time with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale. A second shock with a magnitude of 6.1 following at 21:18.

Shocks were felt at Lazio versus Cagliari and at Fiorentina's match with Crotone, but the encounter between Pescara and Atalanta was affected the most.

The referee opted to halt play in the 32nd minute as the Stadio Adriatico-Giovanni Cornacchia was rocking, with panic briefly breaking out among spectators.

0-0 31' partita ferma, scosse di terremoto all'Adriatico di Pescara October 26, 2016

Play was eventually resumed after a short break, with Mattia Caldara's second-half strike delivering Atalanta a 1-0 victory.

Wednesday's earthquakes come just two months after the deadly earthquake that cost hundreds of lives in late August.

The head of Italy’s civil protection agency, Fabrizio Curcio, stressed on Thursday morning that there have been no reports of serious injuries as of yet.