Easy to see why Rangers fans are unhappy with Steven Gerrard, says Ally McCoist

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist can understand the frustration and anger of supporters over the manner of Steven Gerrard’s departure.

Gerrard left for Aston Villa this week shortly after dismissing questions over his future amid speculation linking Newcastle with an earlier move for the then Rangers boss.

Rangers could be set to move on quickly with Giovanni van Bronckhorst quickly emerging as the favourite to take over.

The former Ibrox midfielder led Feyenoord to their first title in 18 years in 2017 as well as two KNVB Cups, and has been out of work since ending a 12-month spell in China at the end of last year.

Van Bronckhorst has previously expressed an interest in returning to Ibrox to manage the club one day and his appointment would be popular with Rangers fans.

But the Ibrox support are still coming to terms with the departure of Gerrard after three and a half years and some have expressed their anger.

McCoist referenced a post-match interview on October 21 when a smiling Gerrard told BT Sport reporter Emma Dodds when asked about reports linking him with a move away: “Do I look happy? Do I look settled? Don’t ask me silly questions then.”

McCoist said on TalkSPORT: “Steven won arguably the most important title for Rangers fans in the last 25-30 years. Make no mistake about it, stopping Celtic doing 10 (in a row) was as high on the list as you could possibly get.

“But, brutally honest, there is a bad taste in some of the supporters’ mouths over the way it has happened, particularly after that interview where Emma asked the question, as she should, that’s her job.

“The answer implied, ‘I’m going nowhere’. He was very forthright, bordering on answering Emma in a fashion that it’s a silly question, I am absolutely going nowhere. Then, maybe two weeks later, he clearly has gone somewhere.

“So I can totally understand and can get the frustration, disappointment and maybe anger with some of the Rangers fans.

“However, you cannot argue the fact Steven delivered the most important title in a long, long, long time for Rangers.”

Gerrard asked for understanding from Rangers fans on Thursday while accepting that might not be instant.

He wrote on his Instagram account: “I hope in time you can understand and accept my decision to move on but I honestly fell in love with the club and will always follow the team.”