Ecuador Wrap: Emelec on track to finish top

The defending champions were unable to find the back of the net against Independiente del Valle in their top-of-the-table-clash at the Estadio George Capwell.

Despite drawing their first league match at home this season, Emelec are still six points clear of second-placed Independiente with three games of the 22-round competition remaining.

Gustavo Quinteros' men also enjoy an eight-point buffer on LDU Loja, who were beaten 2-1 at home by second-bottom Mushuc Runa on Friday.

LDU Loja opened the scoring in the 16th minute courtesy of Juan Villacres, only for the visiting team to hit back through Maximiliano Barreiro 12 minutes later.

Veteran forward Carlos Quintero completed the comeback 22 minutes from time - his second goal in three games.

In Friday's only other fixture, cellar-dwellers Deportivo Cuenca stunned seventh-placed Olmedo 1-0.

After a scoreless opening half, Juan Govea found the back of the net in the 51st minute to help Cuenca to a morale-boosting win.

Elsewhere, Vinicio Angulo bagged a brace as El Nacional overcame Universidad Catolica 3-1 on Saturday.

LDU Quito were 2-1 winners at home to Barcelona after Carlos Arboleda scored 11 minutes into the second half.

Meanwhile, Edison Vega cancelled out Elio Lastra's opener as Deportivo Quito earned a 1-1 draw against Manta.