Ed Woodward opens up on Manchester United recruitment policy and defends recent business

Ed Woodward says Manchester United have already begun their summer recruitment plans.

The executive vice-chairman has come in for criticism for the club's transfer policy in recent years.

United have spent over £1 billion since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 but have not lauched a Premier League title challenge since then.

The Red Devils spent more than any other English club in the summer transfer window and were second only to Tottenham in January.

And Woodward has defended the club's recruitment in recent seasons, as well as revealing how United tend to go about their business.

“Our recruitment process focuses on analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the following summer transfer window,” Woodward said at a fans’ forum.

“As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity. “There has been no shortage of investment in players over the past few years, with over £200 million spent since Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] became manager. Our aim is to ensure that we continue to achieve consistency in quality of recruitment.

“The signing of Bruno Fernandes and return of key players from injury will be a boost to Ole and the squad as we head into the second half of the season.”

“We remain in contention in the Europa League and the FA Cup, as well as for Champions League qualification, so there is still lots to play for.

“As a club and a board, we do recognise that we are not yet where we want to be. It is the overwhelming priority of everyone at the club to get us back to regularly challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles.

“Although progress may not always be smooth, everyone across the club is focused and committed on playing their part in helping achieve those aims.”

United return to Premier League action with a huge game against top-four rivals Chelsea on Monday.

READ MORE

Somehow, things have got worse at West Ham - and they didn't even play this weekend

Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer – but he shouldn't come back to England

Andy Mitten column: Why Manchester United’s trip to Marbella won’t match up to the warm weather breaks of the 1980s